Munster confirm signing of Springboks forward for next season

Munster have confirmed that former Springboks lock Jason Jenkins will join the southern province next season on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old South African, who won one cap for the Springboks in 2018, has been brought in as a replacement for CJ Stander, who recently announced he would retire at the end of the season.

Jenkins plays primarily as a lock, but can also play in the back row, and is currently contracted to Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese Top League.

Before heading to Japan, Jenkins played with the Bulls in Super Rugby, representing the South African franchise for four years.

The sizeable South African often partnered with fellow Munster player RG Snyman in the Bulls’ second row, who has played just once so far for the southern province.

Jenkins will expect to link up again with Snyman next season with Munster, when the 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning lock recovers from the knee injury he suffered in his first game with the Irish province.

The new signing will be one of three internationally-capped South Africans in Munster’s squad for next season, with Springboks centre Damien de Allende also playing his rugby in Limerick at the moment.

‘He will make a great addition to the squad.’

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was speaking about Jenkins joining the province for next season, explaining that he is confident that the South African will be a success with Munster.

“We’ve had to manage CJ’s recent news and look at what’s needed across our back row next season with Billy [Holland] who provides cover there also retiring at the end of June,” van Graan said.

“I’ve seen Jason’s progression through the South African ranks and while he was highly sought after, I am delighted he will be joining us this summer as I know he will make a great addition to the squad.

“Everyone is aware of the level of players we’re losing from the pack and Jason brings the required level of professionalism, physicality, and athleticism that we can draw on as he competes for his place next season.”

