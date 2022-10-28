Munster sign Kiran McDonald in response to second row injury crisis

Munster have announced the short-term signing of Scottish lock Kiran McDonald in response to several injuries in the second row.

McDonald will join Munster as injury cover on a three-month deal, having been made redundant earlier in the month after Wasps entered administration.

The 27-year-old played for Glasgow Warriors for several years before signing for Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership, although ended up being a short stay for McDonald in Coventry through no fault of his own.

Kiran McDonald joins after injuries to Jean Kleyn and Tom Ahern.

Injuries to Jean Kleyn and Tom Ahern have forced Munster into bring in cover in at lock, as fellow second row forwards Fineen Wycherley, RG Snyman and Paddy Kelly are also currently injured.

Both Kleyn and Ahern underwent scans on respective rib and shoulder injuries they picked up in the 27-13 loss to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Kleyn is expected to be unavailable for several weeks while Ahern will meet with a specialist next week to determine the severity of his shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Tadhg Beirne has linked up with the Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations Series and is unavailable for Saturday evening’s interprovincial derby against Ulster at Thomond Park.

Munster Rugby and the IRFU can confirm the short-term signing of lock Kiran McDonald as injury cover on a three-month deal. See full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 28, 2022

A very young second row will take on Ulster.

Munster have named a very inexperienced lock partnership to take on Ulster, as 19-year-old Edwin Edogbo and 22-year-old Eoin O’Connor will pack down together in the second row.

Edogbo missed last weekend’s game against Leinster due to a calf injury he sustained against the Bulls the previous week, although he has recovered in time to start against Ulster.

18-year-old Evan O’Connell provides cover at lock on the bench, and should he come on to make his debut, he will become the youngest player to make an appearance for Munster’s senior team in the professional era.

