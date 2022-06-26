Ex-Munster centre Rua Tipoki explains significance of playing for Māori All Blacks

Former Munster centre Rua Tipoki has explained the significance of playing for the Māori All Blacks ahead of their encounter with Ireland on Wednesday.

Ireland will play the Māori twice on their tour of New Zealand, in addition to three games against the All Blacks, with the first of those being played on Wednesday in Hamilton.

The Māori have played Ireland twice before, most recently in 2010 and for the first time all the way back in 1888, and they won both those fixtures, although they did lose their last game against Irish opposition against Munster in 2016.

Tipoki, who played for Munster and the Māori during his career, explained in an interview with Irish Rugby just how much it means to the players who will be wearing the black jersey on Wednesday.

Rua Tipoki on the significance of the Māori All Blacks.

“Probably similar to what it means to one of the Irish players to put on their jersey,” Tipoki said in response to how much it means to play for the Māori All Blacks.

“I was asked the last time the Māori toured Ireland and they played against Munster [in 2016], the Māori asked me to come and explain what it meant for them to play for Munster and I just told them they have the same mentality.

“When a Māori player goes out there he’s not just representing himself, he’s representing his family and his iwi, which is his tribal people because heritage connects to them.

“So each of those players are bringing all of them with them and it’s a lot of responsibility. But the Irish players are playing for their country so it’s similar.”

We were delighted to meet up with @MunsterRugby legend Rua Tipoki in Auckland on Friday night! Rua spoke to the Ireland squad about what it means to play for the Māori @AllBlacks ahead of our match in Hamilton next week.#TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 pic.twitter.com/LKvb3Fr7wL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 25, 2022

A fierce encounter awaits on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s game won’t count as a test match, although it will certainly have the intensity of one as the Māori will be extremely eager to extend their unbeaten record against Ireland.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will give plenty of inexperienced players in his squad a chance against the Māori, although he has said those same players are in with a chance of featuring in the test matches against the All Blacks.

The Māori have some very experienced players among their ranks, including 78-times capped All Blacks scrum-half TJ Perenara, as well as some exciting young talent that could feature for their national team in the years to come.

Read More About: maori all blacks, munster rugby