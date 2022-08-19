Munster’s RG Snyman set to miss opening rounds of the URC

Munster lock RG Snyman will miss the opening rounds of the URC, despite returning to team training last month.

Springboks lock RG Snyman has endured a dreadful time with injuries since arriving in Ireland, as he tore his ACL in his first appearance for Munster in August 2020.

Snyman returned to action in September 2021, but in just his fourth game for the province the following month he suffered the same injury to his knee again, and has been sidelined ever since.

While Munster issued a positive update on the South African lock last month in which they revealed that Snyman had returned to team training, the 27-year-old will not be ready in time for the start of the season.

Munster have issued a new injury update in which they explain that Snyman’s reintegration to team training is ongoing, as the Rugby World Cup winner continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

🗞️ 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 See the latest news from the Munster camp as new signing Antoine Frisch joins full team training ⤵️ We face Gloucester next Friday at Musgrave Park in our first pre-season fixture.#MUNvGLO #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 19, 2022

Good news elsewhere on the injury front.

There is good news for new Munster signing Antoine Frisch, as he has joined full team training after recovering from a shoulder injury and is expected to be available for the province’s preseason friendlies.

Dave Kilcoyne and Liam Coombes have also returned to full team training, after they recovered from their respective neck and toe injuries.

Joe Hodnett is not yet fully recovered as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, although he is increasing his training load and is nearing a return to full team training.

Andrew Conway and Jack Daly are still unavailable as they both continue to recover from knee injuries they sustained last season.

Munster will play two pre-season friendlies, with a game against Gloucester scheduled for Musgrave Park on Friday, August 26th, while the province will play London Irish at the same venue on Friday, September 2nd.

