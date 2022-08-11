Munster’s Mike Prendergast reveals most valuable lesson he learnt as a coach

Mike Prendergast has revealed that he learnt a huge amount through working with players of many different nationalities during his time in France.

Munster’s new attack coach has no shortage of experience, as he spent time with Grenoble, Oyannax, Stade Francais and Racing 92 after his playing career came to an end.

The Limerick man spent nine years learning his craft in France and has now returned to Munster ahead of the new season, and will be hoping to introduce new ideas to a team which were criticised for their attacking play last term.

Prendergast was interviewed as Munster’s attack coach for the first time and revealed that he has a well-rounded approach to coaching after working with so many players of different nationalities.

Mike Prendergast on coaching in France.

“It’s been a huge experience, all different environments working with many different coaches,” Prendergast said.

“The biggest experience out of the nine years, especially coaching in France, was just the amount of different nationalities in terms of players. You learn a lot from that.

“In most clubs in France you’d have 10 to 12 different nationalities. They’ve all different ways of viewing the game and philosophies.

“For me, I suppose I’d be an open coach that was open to listen and pick the best parts of what I felt would suit us the best. So it was a huge experience, one I loved as a coach but as a family as well.”

🎥 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 Watch Mike Prendergast’s first interview since returning to Munster Rugby as Attack Coach this summer ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 11, 2022

Evolution of attacking play will be high on the agenda.

Munster were criticised for their attacking play last season, as although they did manage to grind out plenty of wins, they rarely claimed victories thanks to free-flowing rugby.

Prendergast last worked with Racing 92, a team with faults of their own, but one which boasted arguably the best attack in European club rugby and produced highly entertaining play week on week.

Racing 92 and Scotland out-half Finn Russell was highly complimentary of Prendergast last year, as he praised the Irishman for giving players the freedom to express themselves.

If Munster’s attack comes close to replicating the success that Racing 92 have had in recent years, complaints from the province’s supporters over lack of imagination with ball in hand will become a thing of the past.

Read More About: Mike Prendergast, munster rugby