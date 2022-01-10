Munster linked with signing ex-All Black Malakai Fekitoa

Munster are reportedly set to sign Wasps and former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa for next season.

According to both The Rugby Paper and RugbyPass, Fekitoa will leave Wasps at the end of the season in order to join Munster, who look set to lose the services of Damian de Allende.

Fekitoa looks to be the second former New Zealand international that will leave Wasps at the end of the season, as it is also being reported that Vaea Fifita is leaving the Coventry-based club and joining the Scarlets.

The reduction of the Gallagher Premiership’s salary cap is understood to have played a role in the two former All Blacks’ departures, which dropped from £6.4 million to £5 million in response to financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic.

Malakai Fekitoa’s career so far.

Fekitoa was born and raised in Tonga, but was offered a scholarship at Wesley College in Auckland as a teenager, and ultimately qualified for New Zealand on residency grounds, making his debut for the All Blacks in 2014.

The talented centre would go on to win 24 caps for the All Blacks, the last of which came against the British and Irish Lions in 2017, as he signed for Toulon in France for the 2017/2018 season.

He would spend two seasons at Toulon before joining Wasps in 2019, and it now looks as if Fekitoa is on the move again.

Vaea Fifita to Scarlets? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Speculation linking Malakai Fekitoa to Munster? 🇮🇪 Wasps head coach Lee Blackett discusses the difficulty clubs face managing the salary cap.#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/ABRJgfmrIg — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 9, 2022

A good signing for Munster.

Fekitoa is likely to be available to Munster on a more regular basis that de Allende, who has often been away on international duty with the Springboks.

Although Fekitoa’s time with the All Blacks is over, he does look set to resume a career in international rugby, having recently qualified for Tonga.

The 29-year-old actually qualified for Tonga before changes were made to World Rugby’s national eligibility rules, as he used a loophole in order to switch his national allegiance by playing for the country of his birth in an Olympic rugby sevens qualifier last summer.

Fekitoa looks set to be joined by several other high-profile names in Tonga’s squad after the changes in eligibility rules, with former All Black Charles Piutau and former Wallaby Israel Folau now eligible to play for the Pacific Island nation.

