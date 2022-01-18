Munster defence coach JP Ferreira set to leave the province to join Bath

Munster have announced that defence coach JP Ferreira will leave the province at the end of the season, in order to join Johann van Graan in Bath.

Ferreira joined Munster in December 2017, shortly after van Graan arrived at the province, and will depart with his fellow South African for Bath in the summer.

The defence coach’s contract with Munster was up at the end of the season and was expected to follow van Graan, although Ferreira explained that the decision to leave was a difficult one.

JP Ferreira on his decision to leave Munster.

“This has not been an easy decision to make as my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our life in Limerick and are part of a very close-knit community,” Ferreira said.

“I have been in this role for five seasons and during this time I have enjoyed every minute of coaching at this incredible club. The experience I have gained and the friendships that I have made along the way will forever stay with me.

“The way Munster Rugby opened their arms to my family and I throughout my tenure has been outstanding and we are forever grateful to everyone that has made this journey memorable and possible.

“On a personal note, as a family with young children we have an opportunity to experience a different environment and new challenges and we feel this move is the right next step for us.

“I’m very proud of what this group has achieved, and I’m excited for the months ahead as we remain focused on the task at hand, committed to delivering success with this group of players and staff.”

Graham Rowntree is staying on at the province.

Ferriera and van Graan are not the only coaches leaving Munster at the end of the season, as senior coach Stephen Larkham is also departing in order to take up the Brumbies’ head coach role in his native Canberra.

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree is staying at Munster however, having signed a two-year contract extension with the province earlier in the month, which will keep him in Limerick until the summer of 2024.

