Munster issue positive injury update on Gavin Coombes, Simon Zebo ruled out

Munster have received a timely boost with news of Gavin Coombes’ return to training, after a stuttering start to the season which has seen the province claim just one win from three games against Cardiff, the Dragons and Zebre Parma.

Coombes has been one of Munster’s better players in recent years and impressed against the Māori All Blacks during the summer, although he didn’t add to his two Ireland caps while on tour in New Zealand.

While the province haven’t stated whether he will be considered for selection for Friday’s game against Connacht, expect to see Coombes lining out for Munster in the coming weeks.

Jean Kleyn has also returned to full training this week, having completing the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion in the loss to the Dragons last month.

October 4, 2022

Simon Zebo has been ruled out of derby clash against Connacht.

Munster will be without several key players for this Friday’s inter-provincial derby with Connacht however, as they look to build on their unconvincing win against Zebre Parma.

Simon Zebo will be unavailable on Friday due to a calf injury, while Liam Coombes will also miss out due to a hamstring injury.

Alex Kendellen has completed the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion against Cardiff, although he will be given more time to recover after meeting with an independent concussion consultant.

RG Snyman, Jack Daly, Paddy Kelly, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway all remain unavailable due to various injuries.

Additionally, a further nine Munster players will miss the Connacht clash due to their involvement in the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa, with games against the Pumas and Cheetahs yet to come.

