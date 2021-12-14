Munster announce that head coach Johann van Graan will leave the province

Munster head coach Johann van Graan will leave his position with the province at the end of the season, having decided against signing a new contract.

Van Graan first took charge of Munster in November 2017, replacing the outgoing Rassie Erasmus, and will have spent five seasons as head coach by the time he makes his exit.

The 41-year-old was offered a new two-year contract extension by Munster, but ultimately he decided against staying on with the province.

🗣️ “I believe it’s the right decision for me to call time on my contribution and step away at the end of this season.” Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan will depart the province at the end of the season. See full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 14, 2021

Johann van Graan explains his decision to leave Munster.

“While I was at advanced stages in the contract process earlier this year, I took a step back and reconsidered my options, prioritising what’s best for my family, myself, and Munster Rugby,” van Graan said.

“My family and I settled well into life here, this is our home, and in an ideal world we would love to continue living in Limerick, but I’ve been looking at the bigger picture.

“After arriving during the 2017/18 season, I am now into my fifth season with this group and in putting Munster first I believe it’s the right decision for me to call time on my contribution and step away at the end of this season.

“While we have achieved so much together, and still have over six months of the season remaining, I wanted any uncertainty about my future addressed as early as possible.

“Working with this coaching team, staff, and players we are always striving to do our best for Munster Rugby, and nothing will change on that front.

“It has been an incredible journey and I’m hugely proud of this group for everything we have done to-date knowing there is so much more to come as we move towards the business end of the season.”

The South African has been rumoured to be joining Bath.

The news doesn’t come as a major shock, following rumours that van Graan was interested in taking over from Stuart Hooper at Bath next season.

Bath have had a dreadful season so far, having lost all nine of their Gallagher Premiership fixtures to date, while they were heavily beaten by Leinster in the first round of the Heineken Champions Cup at the weekend.

A significant challenge faces van Graan if he does decide to join the struggling English side, although Bath do have several international stars in their squad who could quickly change their fortunes.

