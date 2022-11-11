Munster boss Graham Rowntree thankful for adrenaline shot in South Africa win

Graham Rowntree believes victory against South Africa A will give Munster a shot of adrenaline for the rest of the season.

On a historic occasion at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Munster defeated a South Africa A side packed full of international talent in front of 41,400 supporters in Cork, a record crowd for a rugby match in the province.

While Munster were superb on the night, their performances in the URC this season have left a lot to be desired, as they are currently in 14th place in the table after winning two of their opening seven games.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and stressed his faith in his side to improve going forward after an instant classic in Cork.

Graham Rowntree on Munster’s start to the season.

“What a night. I said to the lads before the game, ‘Enjoy this. It’s a special moment playing in these games.’ We played well, the first half in particular,” Rowntree said.

“A lot of guys put their hands up and played exceptionally well. It’s a famous night for us. I’m so pleased for the lads. It’s going to give us a real shot of adrenaline going forward.

“[The season hasn’t] gone to plan. I’ve full belief and I keep telling the lads whenever I can, when appropriate, [I have full belief] in what we’re doing. A lot of change has happened at this club.

“We’ve changed a lot in our environment, how we’re training, our game plan. I just see the body of work that we’ve done. Hard work tends to pay off and it’s starting to come through. So it’s just keeping the belief.”

Great to have Graham Rowntree join us pitchside to dissect a fabulous night for @Munsterrugby. 🔴#MUNvSAA | #MunsterInThePáirc | #SUAF pic.twitter.com/Mn2heYQJcw — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 10, 2022

Fringe players stood out in Cork.

Munster were without many of their first-choice players due to injury or their involvement with the Ireland squad, although the team looked more cohesive in attack on Thursday night than at any other point this season.

Paddy Patterson, who is Munster’s third-choice scrum-half behind Conor Murray and Craig Casey, was deservedly named as man of the match, while his half-back partner Ben Healy was also exceptional.

There were a couple of experienced heads in Munster colours, such as Simon Zebo and Jack O’Donoghue, although it was an overwhelmingly youthful side, with three academy players included.

If Munster can produce performances of a similar standard going forward, their season fortunes should improve considerably in the months to come.

