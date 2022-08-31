Munster’s Gavin Coombes set to miss opening rounds of the URC

Munster back row Gavin Coombes is set to miss the opening rounds of the URC as he is currently struggling with a groin injury.

Coombes has been one of Munster’s best players in recent years, and at the age of 24, the Skibbereen man has plenty of time to get even better.

Although he didn’t add to his two test caps for Ireland while on tour in New Zealand, Coombes did start both games against the Māori All Blacks and scored a try in each.

The 24-year-old didn’t feature for Munster in their first pre-season friendly against Gloucester, nor did any player who travelled with Ireland to New Zealand, although Coombes will also miss out on game time for his province in the coming weeks.

Injury casualties from loss to Gloucester.

There were two injury casualties from the pre-season loss to Gloucester on Friday night, with both Jack O’Sullivan and Ruadhan Quinn following return to play protocols.

O’Sullivan was removed from Friday night’s game after suffering a head injury while Quinn presented with possible head injury symptoms at the weekend and is also taking time out.

Andrew Conway, RG Snyman and Jack Daly all remain unavailable for Munster, as the three men continue their recovery from knee injuries.

𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 See the latest news from the Munster camp as we prepare to face London Irish at Musgrave Park on Friday night ⤵️#MUNvLIR #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 30, 2022

Munster’s preparations for the season ahead heat up.

Gloucester got the better of Munster in a 28-19 win at Musgrave Park last Friday, although the province do have one more chance to get a win under their belts before the URC season kicks off.

Munster take on London Irish this Friday in Cork at 7.30pm, while the season proper begins with an encounter with Cardiff in the Welsh capital on Friday, September 16th.

New head coach Graham Rowntree will hope his side can get off to a winning start this season, as their last campaign came to a disappointing end, with a penalty shoot out defeat to Toulouse before losses to Leinster and Ulster.

Read More About: Gavin Coombes, munster rugby