Munster confirm game against South Africa XV in November

Munster will play a South Africa Select XV in November, in the first game against a touring side for the province in six years.

South Africa will play four test matches in their northern tour this November against Ireland, France, Italy and England, while a South African selection will also play midweek games against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Munster will host the South Africans on Thursday, November 10th, five days after Ireland take on the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The province’s CEO, Ian Flanagan, was delighted to announce the latest game against a touring side in Munster’s history.

“We are delighted to welcome South Africa back to the province for the first time in over fifty years and we are grateful to the IRFU and SARU for all of their assistance in making this happen,” Flanagan said.

“Munster Rugby has a proud tradition of hosting major touring sides and to face the SA Select XV during this Autumn Series will be a hugely exciting prospect for the club and our supporters.

“Now that we have the opposition and date, we are exploring venue options and will finalise supporter and ticket details as soon as possible.”

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber aims to develop depth.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber, who spent a season as Munster’s defence coach, was excited by the opportunity that the game against the Irish province will present for those on the fringes of the Springboks’ squad.

“Munster are a giant force in Ireland, and they will offer the SA Select XV exactly the type of test we need to build combinations and player depth as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup next year,” Nienaber explained.

“We have been working with a large squad this year so that we can give an expanded group of players a chance to stake a claim for places in the Rugby World Cup and beyond, and by facing top opposition such as Munster and Bristol, I have no doubt we will get some of the answers we need with the international extravaganza about a year away.

“We haven’t had a proper rugby tour with midweek games in several years, so we are very excited about this opportunity.”

