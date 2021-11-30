Munster confirm further positive Covid-19 cases among their squad in South Africa

Munster have confirmed a further nine positive cases of Covid-19 in their touring party which is current based in Cape Town, South Africa.

In total, 10 members of Munster’s touring squad have tested positive for Covid-19, while a further 38 members have tested negative and will continue to individually isolate in their rooms where they have been based since Sunday night.

The group that has tested positive, which includes both staff and players, will move to the designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town, joining the first player who tested positive on Sunday, and will remain there until the end of their isolation period.

Those that have received negative tests have been cleared to travel by South African authorities, as outlined by the Irish government, although they have not yet announced when or if they will be flying home any time soon.

📰 Update | #MunsterInSA 🇿🇦 Further positive cases have returned from yesterday’s round of PCR testing. We have tested again this morning. Players & staff are as well as can be in this challenging situation. Thank you for your best wishes.#SUAF 🔴 More Info ⤵ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 30, 2021

Munster and Cardiff remain in South Africa.

Of the four teams who flew out to South Africa for the sixth and seventh rounds of the United Rugby Championship, only two have been able to return home since the fixtures were postponed due to the identification of the Omicron variant in the country.

Scarlets and Zebre have both returned to Wales and Italy respectively, while Munster and Cardiff are currently stationed in Cape Town following positive cases of Covid-19 in their touring parties.

Munster and Cardiff have said that all those who tested positive remain in good health, but neither club has been able to confirm when they will fly any members of their squads out of South Africa.

Heineken Champions Cup fixtures in major doubts.

Both Munster and Cardiff are in action in the first round of the Heineken Champions Cup in less than two weeks, with the Welsh capital club set to take on Toulouse on Saturday, December 11th, while Munster are set to play Wasps the following day.

There is a very real possibility that both fixtures will have to be either cancelled or postponed, as players of both squads will need to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival home.

Another alternative is that Munster and Cardiff will have to put out teams consisting of players who didn’t travel to South Africa due to international duties and academy players.

Read More About: munster rugby, united rugby championship