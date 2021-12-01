Munster fly 34 staff and players home while 14 remain in Cape Town

Munster have announced that a group of 34 players and staff were flown out of Cape Town, South Africa last night and are expected to land in Dublin this evening.

The group of 34 Munster players and staff received negative results from PCR tests for the fourth time in six days yesterday, and are now on a flight secured on short notice destined for Dublin Airport.

14 members of Munster’s touring party have remained in Cape Town and will see out the rest of their respective isolation periods at a designated hotel in the coastal South African city.

Team liaisons Warren Morris and Kubaan Lorens will be remaining on site with the group who are isolating in Cape Town and will be provided with medical support daily.

Returning Munster staff will required to isolate for 10 days.

The group of 34 will be required to self-isolate for a period of 10 days on their return to Ireland, after new travel rules were introduced in an effort to prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Should the bulk of the Munster touring party arrive in Dublin this evening as planned and self-isolate on their arrival, they will have completed their 10-day period of quarantine on December 11th.

This would give the group time to link up with the remainder of the Munster squad and travel to Coventry to face Wasps on December 12th in the first round of the Heineken Champions Cup, although the circumstances are certainly far from ideal.

Cardiff are set to depart South Africa on Thursday morning.

Cardiff announced last night that they secured a chartered flight from Cape Town for Thursday morning and have secured quarantine accommodation in England.

Their touring party will also be required to quarantine for 10 days on their arrival in the UK, which means that none of the players who travelled to South Africa will be able to play against Toulouse on December 11th.

It is not yet known whether their Heineken Champions cup encounter with Toulouse will be cancelled, or whether they will name a team largely made up of academy players to take on the reigning European and French champions.

Two Cardiff players who tested positive for Covid-19 will remain in Cape Town for the remainder of their isolation period and will be repatriated to the UK as soon as possible.

