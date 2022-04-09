Munster dealt more blows as two more players ruled out of Exeter Chiefs game

Munster will be without Simon Zebo and Diarmuid Barron against Exeter Chiefs today, after both men were ruled out due to illness.

Zebo was set to start on the wing for Ulster, while Barron was named in the replacements, but both men are unable to take their places in the match day squad for today’s game at Sandy Park.

Shane Daly will start in place of Simon Zebo on the wing, while academy hooker Scott Buckley takes the place of Barrett among the replacements.

Munster were already missing several key players.

A number of key Munster players were already ruled out of the game from earlier on in the week, as captain Peter O’Mahony and out-half Joey Carbery are both unavailable due to minor injuries.

Fellow Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Gavin Coombes have also been ruled out, although O’Mahony and Carbery could be back in time for the second leg against Exeter.

Jack O’Donoghue is captaining the side in O’Mahony’s absence, while Ben Healy has been given the nod at 10.

A tough task just got tougher.

Munster have their work cut out for them today at Sandy Park, as Exeter have named a side with plenty of internationals in tow, although they too have a number of injury enforced absentees.

England quartet Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ollie Devoto, Jonny Hill and Jack Nowell all miss out, although they do have two British and Irish Lions starting in Stuart Hogg and Sam Simmonds.

While Exeter haven’t been quite as good this season as they have been in recent years, they do have a proud home record and were crowned as Heineken Champions Cup winners in 2020.

