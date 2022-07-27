France great Morgan Parra criticises South African involvement in Champions Cup

France great Morgan Parra has criticised South African involvement in the Heineken Champions Cup, insisting that it is no longer the same tournament.

While never officially called the European Cup, the Champions Cup has only ever featured teams from Europe, although that will change this season with the inclusion of South African sides in the tournament.

The Stormers, Bulls and Sharks will play in the Champions Cup this season, while the Lions and Cheetahs will play in the Challenge Cup, in a change that has not gone down well with everyone.

Former France scrum-half Morgan Parra was speaking to Midi Olympique and argued that South African teams shouldn’t be playing in either the Champions Cup or Challenge Cup.

Morgan Parra on the Champions Cup.

“I’m going to be honest: it’s a great experience for the players who are going to face these franchises but for me, it’s no longer called the Champions Cup,” Parra said, translated from French.

“Before, it was the European Cup – with real meaning and history, too. I have nothing against the Southern Hemisphere but today it is no longer the European Cup.

“Let it be called something else and say that the European Cup no longer exists. And it’s the same for the Challenge Cup, it no longer exists. For me, the two competitions should not be played with South African clubs.”

European clubs will be travelling to South Africa.

Certain European clubs will have to travel to South Africa for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool stages this year, with the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions hosting their home games in their own stadiums.

The Cheetahs, who were invited to compete in the Challenge Cup rather than qualifying for the tournament through the URC, will play their “home” games in Italy to lessen the amount of travel teams will have to do.

Lengthy journeys await teams who will play the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions in the pool stages, and unlike URC teams who embark to the country on two-game tours, teams in the Champions Cup will play just once in South Africa before heading home.

