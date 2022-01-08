Montpellier’s match against Toulouse called off ahead of Leinster encounter

Montpellier’s Top 14 encounter with Toulouse on Sunday has postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the former’s squad, ahead of next week’s match against Leinster.

Leinster are set to welcome Montpellier to the RDS Arena in Dublin next Sunday in the third round of the Heineken Champions Cup, but the number of Covid cases being recorded in the French club’s squad has put that game at risk.

The last meeting between the sides was also called off and Montpellier were awarded a 28-0 bonus point win against Leinster due to Covid cases in the Irish province’s squad, although the French club also had several cases that week too.

Montpellier released a statement regarding their postponed match against Toulouse, explaining that they were not able to put out a team in accordance with the Ligue Nationale de Rugby’s medical criteria.

Montpellier statement on postponement of Toulouse match.

“Following many positive Covid-19 cases detected within the Montpellier squad, the scheduled match against Stade Toulousain this Sunday, January 9 at the Ernest-Wallon stadium cannot be played,” the statement reads.

“The club, after having taken note of the results of the PCR tests carried out this Friday, is not able to meet the criteria provided for by the medical protocol of the LNR concerning the composition of the team.

“In accordance with the regulations of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby and after consulting the Chairman of the Expertise Committee, the match is therefore postponed to a later date.

“We wish a good recovery to our players affected by Covid-19.”

Leinster’s long wait for a game could be extended.

It has almost been a month since Leinster last played, in a Champions Cup match against Bath on December 11th, and their long wait to play could be extended due to the news coming from Montpellier.

Leinster aren’t in action this weekend, after the URC season was reshuffled in order to push back fixtures between European and South African sides, and it now looks as though they may not be playing the following weekend either.

The province’s last two matches in the URC have been postponed due to Covid-related reasons, while Leinster are understood to be appealing the decision to award Montpellier a 28-0 win in what should have been their last Champions Cup match.

Read More About: leinster rugby, Montpellier rugby