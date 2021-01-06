Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has called for this season’s Heineken Champions Cup to be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

The French club are all but out of the competition, having lost their opening two Heineken Champions Cup fixtures against Leinster and Wasps.

Montpellier are also struggling in the Top 14 and currently sit in the relegation zone of the French league in 13th place.

Altrad, believes coronavirus is largely responsible for his side’s current poor form and that the European competition is not helping with Montpellier’s struggles.

“If somebody goes to win the Championship, what does that mean? In France last year they decided there was no champion. I would agree with that,’ said Altrad.

“Let the various teams and countries carry on to fulfil one target — their national championship. We have not been brilliant in the Champions Cup and we are already eliminated.

“My opinion is to cancel the whole championship. We are obliged to play Wasps next week and if there is no decision to stop it, we will send a team based on the academy.

“We are in a very bad shape because of Covid. We’ve had three games that we couldn’t play and that’s left us at the bottom of the table in our domestic competition. That’s our situation.

“We have played two and lost two in the Champions Cup, when we had 15 players infected or injured. The logic is not right,” Altrad told the Daily Mail.

Racing 92 owner bites back

Fellow French club Bayonne have reportedly pulled out of the European Challenge Cup with two of their pool matches still left to play.

While Montpellier appear to be set on completing their remaining fixtures, should they send a team mostly made up of academy players they are unlikely to be competitive in their final two pool matches.

However, Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti believes that French clubs entertaining the idea of a boycott of European competitions are only doing so on account of their poor results.

“I don’t want to be mean but those who want to boycott the European Cup are the ones who perform the worst,” Lorenzetti told RugbyRama.

