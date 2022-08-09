Mils Muliaina calls for All Blacks head coach to remain until end of Rugby Championship

Mils Muliaina has called on Ian Foster to remain as All Blacks head coach until the end of The Rugby Championship.

Reports had emerged before the All Blacks’ first game in South Africa that Foster would be relieved of his duties if the two meetings with the Springboks did not go well.

The pressure on Foster has increased since then, as South Africa claimed a comfortable 26-10 win against New Zealand in Mbombela, with a victory for the All Blacks this Saturday in Johannesburg looking unlikely.

All Blacks great Mils Muliaina was speaking on Sky Sports NZ’s The Breakdown and called on Foster to be given more time regardless of how the second test against the Springboks goes.

Mils Muliaina on Ian Foster.

“They probably needed to have the confidence or have the nous, and balls should I say, to let him go along with his assistants,” Muliaina said.

“What comfort does a coach have when you’re in that position? Who knows what the conversations were? There’s obviously stuff that has come out where they had a conversation in his living room apparently.

“You feel for him, because he is a human and he’s trying his hardest. But this is the nature of the beast when you’re in the All Blacks environment and the expectation that they have for you.

“He’s got to make brave decisions in terms of his selections but he’s also got to stick at it… I’d love to see them give him the confidence to go right until the end of the championship. If he loses the Bledisloe then I think he’s got to go.”

Big decision on the horizon for New Zealand Rugby.

An All Blacks head coach has never been fired before, although several have stepped down, but reports have suggested that Foster is unwilling to relinquish the role himself.

New Zealand have gone through a tough run of games, as their last six matches have been against the world’s three highest ranked sides in Ireland, France and New Zealand, although things are set to get easier after this weekend.

The All Blacks will return home to play Argentina twice in the third and fourth rounds of The Rugby Championship, before two games against Australia in Melbourne and Auckland.

New Zealand Rugby will have to decide whether the timing is right to appoint a new head coach before those games against Argentina, or if they will give Foster until the end of the tournament to right the ship.

