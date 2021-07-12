Mike Tindall is desperate for the Lions to bring an end to World Cup final memes

Mike Tindall is desperate for the British and Irish Lions to beat the Springboks in order to get one back on South Africans for the World Cup final.

South Africa dominated England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, and especially as they have only played one test match since that game in Yokohama, South African fans have brought it up quite a bit.

Former England international Mike Tindall was speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast and admitted that he was eager for Owen Farrell to put the World Cup final to bed.

🏉 The full episode is now live on our Youtube with the great Jeremy Guscott! 🥳 Together with Alex and Mike, they talk all things Lions; the ’97 series-clinching drop goal and South Africa’s prospects in this year’s tests! 🔥 — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) July 7, 2021

‘I can’t wait for the Lions to beat them.’

“This is the thing about South Africa – they tee you up to give it straight back to them. I can’t wait for the Lions to beat them. They just keep bringing up things about the World Cup final and [Owen Farrell],” Tindall said.

“Every time Farrell does something well they show the thing where [Cheslin] Kolbe steps inside him or ‘He’ll make a high shot’.

“I so hope he comes back and we can do a nice meme about him destroying [South Africa]. It’s that thing with South Africans that they have that full confidence that they will win every time.”

Lions get their first shot at World Cup-winning Springboks on Wednesday.

While the Lions’ game on Wednesday is against South Africa ‘A’, nine players that will start for the Springboks’ supposed ‘B’ team featured in the World Cup final against England.

While the game only counts as a warm-up, it will act as a significant barometer for how the test series will go.

However, Farrell will have to wait until the test series to get revenge on the likes of Kolbe, as he has been rested for Wednesday night’s encounter.

