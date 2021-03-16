‘It was absolutely disgusting’ – Mike Ross reacts to Tadhg Furlong sidestep

‘It was absolutely disgusting. He should be ashamed of himself.’

Mike Ross watched on in disbelief as Tadhg Furlong beat not one, but two Scotland players, in a wonderful show of agility from the tighthead prop.

Furlong stunned just about everyone when he sidestepped Geogre Turner and Finn Russell in the first-half of Ireland‘s win against Scotland before popping the ball to CJ Stander.

Former Ireland international Ross was speaking at the launch of the ISPCC Childline’s ‘Team Of Us-Together for Childline’ competition with Vodafone, and gave his reaction to the twinkle-toed display.

Ross, a former prop himself, voiced his disapproval of Furlong breaking the unwritten law that states that props must charge into the player in front of them when they have the ball in their hands.

“It was absolutely disgusting. He should be ashamed of himself,” the former Ireland prop joked.

“There’s not many tighthead props in world rugby that can do that, is there? Certainly not in Ireland. Another one for the highlights reel.”

How Furlong’s injury lay-off may have been a positive

Furlong played his first game of rugby in 11 months less than two months ago, as the Wexford man was sidelined with a calf injury for the best part of a year.

While the prop was missed by both Leinster and Ireland during his injury struggles, Ross believes that the break in action may actually have benefitted Furlong in the long run.

“I was talking to him a couple of weeks ago and in a way that extended lay-off did him a favour, because he’d been playing pretty much non-stop for three years between international tours, Lions tours and the rest of it,” Ross said.

“It gave him a chance to work on a few areas that he hadn’t been able to do – a proper preseason, eating the weights for a little bit, and I think you’re seeing the benefits of it now.”

Barring injury, Furlong will play a role again for Ireland in the final round of the Six Nations, when the men in green will come up against an England side that returned to form against France.

