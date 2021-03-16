Mike Ross gives his front row picks for the Lions series with South Africa

Mike Ross has given his prediction for the front row players that will be selected by Warren Gatland for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

As the Six Nations enters its final weekend, players across the UK and Ireland now have limited opportunities to prove that they are worthy of being selected for the Lions series with South Africa.

The front row is perhaps one of the most competitive positions when it comes to representing the Lions this year, with players in all four nations currently putting in impressive performances for their respective countries.

The former Ireland prop was speaking at the launch of the ISPCC Childline’s ‘Team Of Us-Together for Childline’ competition with Vodafone and gave his top picks in the front row.

#TeamOfUs Want to win one of the match jerseys from our game against England? Each player from the 23-man squad will sign and donate their own jersey as part of @VodafoneIreland Together for @ISPCCChildline Details:https://t.co/iszprfhmK5 pic.twitter.com/O49WOJRIQ3 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 15, 2021

“It’s a tough one. So if you look around the Six Nations – I think [Kyle] Sinckler is going to go, I think Tadhg [Furlong] is going to go,” Ross said.

“At loosehead, I think [Rory] Sutherland is playing well and I wouldn’t write off Cian [Healy] in that department either.

“At hooker, probably Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie. Rob Herring has excellent darts and has been playing well around the pitch.

“I think [Ireland] will have a decent representation but at this stage it’s very hard to predict what’s going to happen.”

Ireland’s prop depth

The battle for starting positions among the Irish props has been similarly competitive; with Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter all proving their ability for the country on numerous occasions.

While Ross acknowledged that all were good enough to start for Ireland, he believes Healy and Furlong remain Andy Farrell’s best starting options.

“With props it’s kind of different. I’d be equally comfortable with those two [Porter and Kilcoyne] starting. But no prop plays 80 minutes any more,” Ross explained.

“So you pick the front row that you think is going to best suit your game plan and your game schedule, and in that kind of way it’s good to have a fresh pair of legs.

“Killer probably carries a bit more than Cian [Healy] does and is a bit more loose in the open spaces. He’s a great impact player to have.

“He’s exactly the kind of guy you want coming on when legs are getting a bit tired to add a bit of carrying and dynamism there.

“Ports is four years into his tighthead journey now and played exceptionally well in the autumn when Tadhg [Furlong] was away. Tadhg probably offers a little bit more dynamism around the park but Ports has certainly been no slouch there himself.

“He’s a great tackler, he gets on the ball and he makes his tackles. We all know how strong he is so it’s a good problem to have. But for me, I still think the Irish starters are probably Tadhg and Cian.”

Read More About: British and Irish lions, ireland rugby, mike ross, Six Nations