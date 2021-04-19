Mike Phillips pokes fun at Mike Brown after controversial Harlequins dismissal

Former Wales international Mike Phillips has taken a friendly jab at Mike Brown after the Harlequins fullback opened up on his dismissal from Harlequins.

Brown revealed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that he was told he was no longer needed at Harlequins in a meeting that lasted four minutes, having first joined the club as a teenager.

His unceremonious dismissal has prompted condemnation from several prominent figures in rugby, with many bemoaning the lack of loyalty and the business-like nature shown by some in the sport.

Phillips appears to agree with those sentiments, as he labelled Harlequins treatment of one of their club stalwarts as “disgusting”, but the Welshman couldn’t resist taking a swipe at his former rival.

“I think it’s disgusting how Harlequins have treated Mike Brown, the guy is a total legend! Good luck to him,” Phillips tweeted, along with a picture of Brown after he missed a tackle on Alex Cuthbert.

😂👏🏻👍🏼 — Mike Brown (@mikebrown_15) April 18, 2021

Fond memories for the Welshman.

The picture of Brown looking at the ground in anguish comes from Wales’ 27-point demolition of England in the final round of the 2013 Six Nations Championship.

England were unbeaten in that year’s championship until the game in Cardiff and had the opportunity to win their first Grand Slam since 2003 by beating the Welsh.

Things went horribly wrong for Brown and England though, as a rampant Welsh side dominated Stuart Lancaster’s team to claim the Six Nations trophy for themselves.

While that day in Cardiff presumably holds bitter memories for Brown, the former England fullback didn’t seem to mind the somewhat oddly-timed swipe.

Phillips was Wales’ starting scrum-half on that day and played a crucial role in their victory as he won his fourth Six Nations title with his country.

