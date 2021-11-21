Mike Brown calls for Owen Farrell to be benched for England

Mike Brown has called for Owen Farrell to be left out of England’s starting 15, arguing that he isn’t his country’s best fly-half or inside centre.

England captain Farrell missed out on his side’s win against South Africa yesterday after suffering an ankle injury the previous week against Australia, and could be out for up to 12 weeks after needing surgery.

Young fly-half Marcus Smith took the reins against the Springboks and led his country to a narrow win against the world champions, in just his fifth cap for England.

Former England full back Brown was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and argued that a 10-12-13 combination of Smith, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade should start when all of them are fit.

Mike Brown on Owen Farrell’s place with England.

“With new talent coming through, it’s hard to see how Owen Farrell can get back into the starting 15,” Brown wrote.

“Farrell is shoehorned into the team for his leadership qualities but, right now, he is not the country’s outstanding number 10 or number 12 and only merits a place on the bench. Marcus Smith and Henry Slade are the form players and you have to let their partnership blossom.

“Slade could have been man of the match. He looked brilliant and was the architect of two England tries. It makes such a difference when he is allowed to play with freedom. He has a rugby brain like Will Greenwood. So smart.

“Last week, Smith didn’t have full control of the attack with Farrell at number 12. Last night, he looked assured and in control. If everyone’s fit, you have Smith, Slade and Manu Tuilagi.”

Young guns produce the goods for Eddie Jones.

England head coach Eddie Jones was rewarded for his faith in the younger members in his squad, as several players with just a handful of caps came to the fore for their country against South Africa.

22-year-old Smith marshalled England well in attack and slotted all five of his shots at goal, while 20-year-old pair Freddie Steward and Raffi Quirke scored crucial tries in their country’s one-point victory.

Their young front row also fared well enough against the Springboks’ fearsome scrum, while Courtney Lawes showed that he is well able to captain England on big occasions in the absence of Farrell.

Jones will have plenty of selection decisions to ponder ahead of next year’s Six Nations, but he will be very happy with what he has seen from the new faces in the squad after three wins from three this autumn.

