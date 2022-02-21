Mike Brown believes no Welsh players would make England’s team

Mike Brown believes nobody in the Welsh squad would start in a combined England-Wales XV at the moment.

England host Wales at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, as both teams bid to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive, having each won once and lost once in this year’s championship.

Neither side has looked particularly impressive so far, although England are the favourites and will be right back in the hunt for the title if they manage to get past Wales.

Former England full back Brown is confident that Eddie Jones’ side will triumph in London and argued in his column for the Daily Mail that on paper the English are a far superior team.

Mike Brown on how England stack up against Wales.

“Based on what I’ve seen of Wales in the opening two rounds, they don’t have a single player who would get into the England XV right now,” Brown wrote.

“Josh Adams has the strongest case, but only because England have been playing a centre and full-back on the wings. People will say ‘what about Louis Rees-Zammit?’ but I would rather have Adam Radwan if you want speed.

“This Wales team isn’t anywhere near the quality of some of their recent line-ups and England should beat them comfortably at Twickenham.

“If Joe Launchbury comes back at lock with Courtney Lawes on the flank, I can’t see Wales matching their physicality in the pack. If England can play with tempo and move the ball to the wide channels, they should cause all manner of problems.

“Manu Tuilagi is back and that makes England a different beast. It could be close to their best back-line.”

A big week ahead 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Eddie Jones has named a 35-player squad to continue preparations for our match against Wales, read more on our website ⤵️ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 20, 2022

Eddie Jones can call on some returning big name players.

Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi are training with England this week, having missed the first two rounds of the Six Nations due to injury.

England struggled to make much ground in the centre of the pitch in their loss against Scotland, an issue Tuilagi should rectify, while Lawes will lend plenty of physicality and leadership to the pack.

Tom Curry has captained England in their last two matches, although Lawes skippered England twice in the Autumn Nations Series and could reassume the role against Wales.

Wales have called up Taulupe Faletau for the game against England and he will bolster a talented but largely inexperienced back row should he be selected in the match-day squad.

Read More About: england rugby, mike brown, wales rugby