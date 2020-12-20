Former England international Mike Brown has labelled Danny Cipriani ‘the best English player of his generation’ following the fly-half’s surprise exit from Gloucester.

Cipriani was always capable of doing some incredible things on the rugby pitch, but the 33-year old has only amassed 16 caps for his country.

A return to the England team looks unlikely for Cipriani but the Harlequins full-back hopes the former Gloucester player finds a new club soon.

After much deliberation. I have decided to leave Gloucester. I have mixed emotions about it. I am sad to leave a great club, but I’m excited for the challenges I have ahead. I am so proud of what we have built together, and I have enjoyed working with every one 🍒 pic.twitter.com/wAstWaTr14 — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) December 15, 2020

“I hope Danny Cipriani doesn’t stay out of the game for too long because the sport needs entertainers like him more than ever. He’s still got a good few years left at the top.

“I first met Danny about 10 years ago. In terms of natural ability, he is the best English player of my generation. Running ability, skills, kicking, opening up defences… he has it all.

“It’s a shame that we haven’t seen the best of him in an England shirt. He’s scraped together 16 caps but he should have well over 50 by now,” Brown wrote in The Daily Mail.

‘Key members of the squad felt threatened by Cipriani’

The Harlequins man only played with Cipriani a handful of times for England but felt that he wasn’t given a fair chance to succeed by some of his fellow internationals.

“We were together on the tour of South Africa in 2018 and I was pretty disappointed at how he was treated. He kept his head down, trained hard and did everything asked of him.

“He played well when he got his opportunity in the final Test, but I felt like he was fighting a losing battle.

“Sometimes there would be little meetings with the playmakers and Danny, despite being a No 10, was left out. He should have been involved in those kind of conversations.

“It felt like there were key members of the squad threatened by Danny so they never fully brought him in. If I were in that position and trying to put my best foot forward, I’d feel a bit unwanted.

“Sometimes it felt like his errors were picked up in training where others weren’t. He’d get a bit of a roasting,” Brown explained.

