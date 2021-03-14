Mike Brown reveals Kyle Sinckler was sick with stomach bug during France game

Mike Brown has revealed that Kyle Sinckler was getting sick, before, during and after the match France and still played 72 minutes of the thrilling encounter.

The game between England and France was played at a frantic pace which would have had even the fittest players gasping for breath, but Sinckler managed to play while suffering with a vomiting bug.

Brown complimented his former Harlequins teammate’s impressive efforts under considerable strain in his column for the Daily Mail, while also praising the performance of the whole team.

A look back at the highlights from a thriller at Twickenham 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/p6XCGisKVo — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 13, 2021

“I caught up with my old mate Kyle Sinckler on Saturday night and congratulated him on a really good victory,” Brown explained.

“What made it even more impressive is that he played the game with a stomach bug and was throwing up in the changing room before, during and after the match.

“That performance was much better than the past few weeks. I was starting to think I would be on Eddie Jones’ blacklist for writing a few critical columns recently, so it was great to finally have something positive to talk about.”

‘It was so much better than what we’ve seen.’

The former England fullback has been critical of Jones and his team since their loss to Scotland in the opening round of the Six Nations. But he acknowledged that the win against France was a much-improved performance.

Brown praised England for not only a better performance, but a more entertaining display of rugby, and backed his former side to beat Ireland in the final round of this year’s championship.

“Both teams played with intent, especially in the first half, and it was brilliant to watch. It was so much better than the rugby we saw in the Autumn Nations Cup,” Brown said.

“Since the World Cup, England have looked like a team too scared of losing, so they have stuck with a really limited game plan, but on Saturday they looked like a team going out to win.

“Jones would have really revved up the boys this week, using the underdog tag and the backs-to-the-wall feeling to get them firing. To a man, they came out and performed.

“Now they’ll travel to Dublin as favourites, which is a different kind of challenge, but I think it’s one they’ll be more than ready for.”

