Mike Brown’s Harlequins career could be over after red card for head stamp

Mike Brown could have played his last game for Harlequins on Sunday after being sent off for standing on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor’s face.

The former England fullback will leave Harlequins to join Newcastle Falcons next season, after Brown wasn’t offered a new contract by the club he first joined as a teenager.

The 35-year-old has been in great form for Harlequins this season and will have wanted to go out on a high with the south-west London club, but Brown may now be banned for the remainder of the season after he was sent off against Wasps.

Red for Mike Brown and that could be the end of his Quins career.

Brown was shown a red card in the 43rd minute of Sunday’s match at the Twickenham Stoop, after the Harlequins veteran was deemed to have stamped on the head of Taylor in a ruck.

Referee Wayne Barnes and TMO Stuart Teerhage reviewed the incident to determine whether the Harlequins fullback was either unaware that Taylor was beneath him, or whether Brown may have been pulled backwards.

Barnes deemed that the incident was “highly reckless”, while Teerhage deemed that Brown was “absolutely conscious that the player was there” and that he was “not pulled” backwards.

Lengthy ban in store for Brown.

With just four rounds of the regular season of the Gallagher Premiership left, it is likely that Brown has played his last game for Harlequins as the fullback can expect a lengthy ban for the incident.

Any stamp involving the head usually results in at least a six-week ban, meaning that Brown would only be available to play for his club in the Premiership final, if he is to receive a ban of that length and Harlequins make the final.

Despite the red card, Harlequins managed to defeat Wasps thanks to a last-gasp try from Marcus Smith as the London club moved nine points clear of fifth-placed Northampton Saints to strengthen their place in the top four.

