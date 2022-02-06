Mike Brown argues that England should have had a late scrum penalty against Scotland

Mike Brown has argued that England should have been awarded a scrum penalty at the end of their match against Scotland, which would have given them a chance to equalise.

Scotland claimed a narrow 20-17 victory against England to keep the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield for another year, having come from seven points down with less than 20 minutes remaining.

England had a number of scrums which were reset with the clock in the red about 30 metres out from Scotland’s try line, and when no penalty came, Ben Youngs eventually passed the ball out and the English quickly lost possession.

Former England full back Mike Brown was writing in his column for the Daily Mail and argued that referee Ben O’Keeffe should have awarded Eddie Jones’ side a penalty in the dying minutes.

Mike Brown on England’s scrum resets.

“England’s scrum was well on top at the death and they drove straight through Scotland. But in front of the loud Murrayfield crowd, referee Ben O’Keeffe didn’t seem to want to make the big decision against the home team,” Brown wrote.

“If that game was at Twickenham, I think it would have been a different outcome. The referee should have awarded England a penalty, which would at least have given them the chance to draw.

“I don’t think anyone could have argued if the game had ended level. But the reason England didn’t win was because they weren’t clinical enough when it mattered.”

Eddie Jones’ side didn’t capitalise when it mattered.

Although England head coach Eddie Jones claimed that Scotland were “red-hot favourites” to win the Calcutta Cup, he will be very disappointed to have come away from Murrayfield with a loss.

England had the lion’s share of possession and territory, and they looked to be in complete control after stretching their lead to seven points with 18 minutes remaining on the clock.

Scotland were far more clinical than their old rivals however, and a brain fade from Luke Cowan-Dickie handed the Scots a penalty try and a one-man advantage for 10 minutes.

Jones will believe his side can still win this year’s championship, having recovered from an opening day loss in 2020 to lift the trophy, although England have taken a step backwards after a promising Autumn Nations Series.

