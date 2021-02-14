‘That’s not good enough’ – Mike Brown on explosive Eddie Jones criticism

Share and Enjoy !

Mike Brown has revealed that Eddie Jones does not like it when he is challenged and isn’t afraid to channel his inner “scary headmaster”.

The former England full back’s international career came to an end when he missed out on selection for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Jones decided he wasn’t an attacking player.

The Australian coach isn’t afraid to crack the whip when he feels it’s necessary and launched a foul-mouthed tirade against Brown when the Harlequins player disagreed with him.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Brown questioned whether Jones’ coaching style is preventing England squad members from giving their own opinions on the team’s tactics.

“It seems to me that, for a good while, the players have accepted whatever game plan Eddie puts forward. In that kind of environment, it’s easier to do what he says and keep your head down.

“Eddie has a sharp tongue and he’s not afraid to use it. One minute he’ll be playing cricket with the guys, then the next he’s like a scary headmaster.

“Everyone has heard the scare stories and you don’t want to get on the wrong side of him.

Eddie gives his thoughts following the win over Italy

“I challenged Eddie once and he blew up. Before the 2019 Japan World Cup camp, he went around all the clubs to do one-on-ones with players.

“During our meeting, he said: ‘You’re a defensive full-back and I need to work out whether we will take a defensive full-back to the World Cup.'”

“He didn’t like that I contested what he said.”

Jones didn’t appreciate Brown’s protestations and let the England veteran know exactly what he thought about his attacking prowess.

“I’d had one of my best seasons for Quins with really good attacking stats, but Eddie had pigeon-holed me as a defensive full-back. At the end of this meeting, he asked if I had anything I wanted to say.

“I challenged his comments that I was just a defensive full-back, saying I thought I had been adding value to the attack, with examples and stats from my season, before saying I would take away all of his points and that I would do everything I could to get into the World Cup squad.

“He did not like that I had contested what he said and went mad. He shouted: ‘Well you lost the f****** ball in contact on Saturday, didn’t you? That’s f****** not good enough. You’re not f****** doing everything you can.’

“Danny Care and Alex Goode both challenged him a couple of years ago and neither of them has played for England since,” Brown commented.

While England did manage to put six tries past Italy on Saturday, they are unlikely to have as much attacking freedom when they face Wales in Cardiff in the next round of the Six Nations.

