Mike Brown due to appeal his six-week ban for stamp

Harlequins full-back Mike Brown will appeal the six-week ban he received for standing on the face of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.

Brown was sent off during Harlequins’ dramatic 48-46 win against Wasps at the Twickenham Stoop in the round 18 Gallagher Premiership clash.

The former England international was then banned for the next six matches that he was due to take part in by the citing commissioner, which ruled him out of the rest of Harlequins’ regular season games, as well as the Premiership semi-final and final should the club make it that far.

Red for Mike Brown and that could be the end of his Quins career. pic.twitter.com/i9UnPY1V9o — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 9, 2021

However, Brown will appear before a new online independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday the 26th of May, to appeal the original ban that was handed out.

If the Harlequins stalwart is unsuccessful with the appeal, he will not play for the south-west London club again. Brown will join Newcastle Falcons ahead of next season, after being informed his services were no longer needed at Harlequins.

Brown made his first senior appearance for Harlequins back in 2005, and has played for the club 351 times during his 16-year spell at the Twickenham Stoop.

Adam Jones on the stamp.

Harlequins assistant coach Adam Jones revealed that Brown was “gutted” after he was sent off for standing on the head of Wasps hooker Taylor.

The former Wales prop pointed out that Brown was on the fringes of a ruck at the time of the incident, and confirmed that the club would do all they could to back their player.

“In those situations when you’re being held in it can look a lot worse than it was. There was a lot going on as it happened,” Jones said.

“Let’s wait until next week and see what happens. He’s gutted. I’m sure the club will go balls-out to defend him as much as we can. Hopefully common sense prevails and the different issues with it come through.”

