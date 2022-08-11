Mike Adamson worried by effect social media abuse has on his loved ones

Scottish referee Mike Adamson is worried by the effect abusive social media comments have on his loved ones.

Adamson has been employed by the Scottish Rugby Union as a professional referee since 2014, having started off on the World Sevens Series, before taking charge of Pro14 matches and ultimately making the step up to international rugby.

Unfortunately, like all other high-profile referees, Adamson has had to put up with plenty of over the top criticism on social media by faceless disgruntled supporters.

Adamson was speaking on the Official Scottish Rugby Podcast and stressed the importance of referees learning whose criticism to take onboard.

Mike Adamson on social media abuse.

“As the years have gone by, it’s no longer just the Sunday papers that provide feedback on the refereeing,” Adamson said.

“You’ve now got social media and Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and all these where it’s not just the journalists who have a voice, everybody now seems to have a voice and an opinion.

“I think one of the important things for us is learning which voices to listen to. It’s probably not ‘Stevie1285’ on Twitter. His voice is probably not the most important one. It’s important that you listen to your trusted people around you for their opinions.

“Obviously don’t listen to someone’s criticism that you wouldn’t go to for advice. That’s something I tell the other guys as well if somebody online is wanting to have a shot at them. That’s not the important voice. Their opinion doesn’t matter.”

Scottish referee Mike Adamson joins Chris Paterson on this week’s Official Scottish Rugby Podcast 🎙️ The duo chat all things Rugby Championship, the pressures of being a referee and more. — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 11, 2022

‘It is challenging at times.’

Adamson has learnt how to deal with criticism in his eight years of being a professional referee, although he does worry about the effect abusive online comments have on his loved ones.

“It is something that comes with the gig. It is challenging at times. I’ve taken Twitter off my phone because after games I used to get a lot of notifications, and as you can imagine, they’re not all positive,” Adamson explained.

“I think we can do things to mitigate what we see. I think it’s important to do that. I get it and I understand that people want to give their opinion.

“It doesn’t affect me as much as it used to but things I worry about more are how it affects my girlfriend, or my mum, or my brother when they see these comments.

“It’s not nice for them. It can be challenging for them when they read things like that. But the positives definitely outweigh all that stuff.”

