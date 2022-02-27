Michael Lowry thanks Rory Best for his support after Ireland debut

Michael Lowry thanked former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best for his support after making his international debut.

The young Ulsterman scored two tries and could have scored another if not for his selflessness when putting James Lowe over in the corner late on, in his first appearance for Ireland.

Much of the discussion surrounding the game has been centred on the unusual rule which saw Italy reduced to 13 men after the game was forced into uncontested scrums after a red card, although Lowry was understandably delighted after the match.

Michael Lowry on winning his first cap for Ireland.

“It is a special feeling, everyone would say that. I tried to compose myself coming out to thousands of people here today and I had fans and family wishing me all the best, thanks for everyone who got me here today,” Lowry said.

“Lining up for the anthems is special, it is a childhood dream and it is something I will never forget. It is about taking my opportunity when it comes.

“I have worked hard for this and the likes of Rory [Best] have supported me all the way through the age-grade systems and we wished me the best today. Hopefully I can step up from this and get a few more caps.”

The Ulsterman will look to put pressure on Hugo Keenan.

Hugo Keenan will likely start at full back in Ireland’s next Six Nations game against England although Lowry certainly didn’t do his chances of winning another cap in the near future any harm.

It was difficult for players to make a strong statement against Italy considering the circumstances, although Lowry’s two tries and ability to resist going for a hat trick will have impressed Andy Farrell.

Lowry wasn’t exactly tested against Italy in defence but he did show just how hard he can be to stop with ball in hand, despite his small stature compared to the giants around him.

