Michael Lowry describes ‘shocking moment’ when he found out he’d win his first cap

Michael Lowry is raring to go after being named in Ireland’s starting team against Italy, in what will be his first cap for his country.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made a raft of changes to his team for Sunday’s game against Italy, although Ulster full back Lowry is the only uncapped player in an exciting match-day squad.

The 23-year-old has been in electric form for his province this season and will now get the opportunity to show what he can do at international level and put pressure on Ireland’s first-choice full back, Hugo Keenan.

Lowry was speaking to Irish Rugby TV and spoke about the “shocking” moment when he found out he would win his first cap.

“I found out this morning that I’d been selected. It’s one of those shocking moments and a special feeling when your name goes up and it’s in a different colour than everyone else’s for the first cap,” Lowry said.

“Everyone has made me really welcome to the first camp and everyone congratulated me so I’m excited to get going now.

“It’s going to be a special occasion. Family and friends are coming down hopefully, in front of a full crowd.

“Again, it’s going to be a very special occasion, even running out with the likes of James [Hume] that I’ve played rugby with right through since I was 12. It’ll be a very enjoyable occasion hopefully and one I’ll definitely remember.”

🗣️ “It’s a special feeling when your name goes up.” Congratulations Mikey, we can’t wait to see you out there in green on Sunday! 🟢#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/QlwfKQg4VR — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022

An exciting Irish side has been named for Sunday.

Lowry isn’t the only talented young player who will be starting for Ireland against Italy, with the likes of Mack Hansen, Joey Carbery, Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird all handed opportunities.

Hansen will win just his third cap on Sunday, although he does appear to be a locked in Irish starter for the time being, while Carbery has held onto the number 10 jersey after impressing against France.

Johnny Sexton is on the bench, and will likely start against England and Scotland in the weeks to come, although the Italy game will present Carbery with some valuable game time.

Sheehan was a somewhat obvious starter against Italy after his performance against France, although he is still very young, while Baird’s athleticism could prove to be devastating in what is likely to be an open game.

