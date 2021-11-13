Michael Hooper hits back at Eddie Jones’ ‘inferiority complex’ comments

Michael Hooper has refuted Eddie Jones’ suggestion that Australians have an inferiority complex when it comes to playing England.

Australia have had a poor record against England in recent years, having lost their last seven encounters against their old rivals, the most recent of which was a 24-point defeat at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

England head coach Jones, who is an Australian himself, suggested during the week that today’s game would define the Wallabies’ season, and claimed that his countrymen have an inferiority complex when it comes to England.

Wallabies captain Hooper was speaking at a press conference ahead of today’s game at Twickenham, and refuted Jones’ comments, while suggesting England aren’t Australia’s biggest rivals.

Michael Hooper refutes Eddie Jones’ claim.

“I don’t feel that way. I don’t think England are our most difficult opponents – we face the Kiwis (New Zealand) three times a year and the record hasn’t been amazing there,” Hooper said, via News24.

“The team changes every year as to who is playing on the field. Our record hasn’t been great but every new game is an opportunity and the ledger is all-square when we run out there.

“Previous games don’t really factor into this. Saturday is a new day.”

The Wallabies will look to put Scotland disappointment behind them.

Australia came into their European tour in great form, having won five successive games against the likes of South Africa, Argentina and Japan, but they looked off the pace in their loss to Scotland last weekend.

The Wallabies were missing some crucial players against the Scots – namely Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi – but they will have to do without them against England after both men pulled out of the autumn internationals.

Much focus will be placed on England’s Marcus Smith, who is starting against tier one opposition for the first time today, after impressive performances for his country against the USA, Canada and Tonga.

The selection of Manu Tuilagi on the wing has also raised some eyebrows, but Jones has named a very strong England team nonetheless for his side’s game against his home country.

