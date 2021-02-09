Michael Fatialofa claims Worcester Warriors have not paid his medical bills

Share and Enjoy !

Michael Fatialofa has claimed that Worcester Warriors have not paid all of his medical bills since he broke his neck last January.

The New Zealander suffered a neck break in Worcester’s Premiership game against Saracens on the 4th of January last year, after which he was told he may have to spend his life in a wheelchair.

Thankfully, Fatialofa has had a miraculous recovery and was shown to be jogging in a post by the Warrior’s Twitter account last summer.

However, the former Hurricanes lock has now taken a shot at the club in a Twitter post, claiming that they are yet to pay his hospital bills from the injury.

“Hopefully the Worcester Warriors will finally pay my hospital bill this year,” Fatialofa wrote.

The club has released a statement with regards to the claims made by Fatialofa, saying that they will “always be here to support him”.

“We are disappointed and surprised to read Michael’s comment on social media about outstanding hospital fees as we have heard nothing from him or anyone since he returned from New Zealand before Christmas.

“To be clear we will always be here to support him and are just a phone call away.

“We are also concerned that the hospital where he was treated still seem to be contacting Michael about unpaid fees because we are also waiting for a response to our last communication with them.

“The club has already paid the fees it was responsible for – running into tens of thousands of pounds – which was over and above the club’s obligations and insurances. Neither the club nor Michael are responsible for any additional fees,” the statement read.

“We care deeply about Michael.”

The Gallagher Premiership club also insisted they would give legal support to Fatialofa over the alleged hospital bills if necessary.

“It appears Michael has misunderstood correct procedure on this, but we remain committed to supporting him on resolving these fees.

“We care deeply about Michael, have a desire to support him, we went above and beyond on his rehabilitation even after his contract had finished – including paying for visas – and want him to know we will always be here for him.

“HCR Law, our club lawyers, are on standby to protect Michael if the hospital try to claim the fees from either of us instead of following correct procedure and submitting a claim to the CCG.”

