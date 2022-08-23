Michael Cheika credits Leinster for developing Felipe Contepomi into a quality coach

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has credited Leinster for developing Felipe Contepomi’s talents, which he is putting to use for Los Pumas.

Cheika and Contepomi are well acquainted with one another, as they spent four seasons together at Leinster, with the former as the province’s head coach while the latter was a key player, while they also spent a season together at Stade Francais.

The pair’s working relationship came to an end in 2012 when the Australian coach left Stade Francais, although they have been reunited in Argentina, where the former Leinster out-half is working under Cheika as an assistant coach.

Cheika was speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown and credited Leinster for developing Contepomi after the Argentina great returned to Dublin to become the province’s backs coach in 2018.

Michael Cheika on Felipe Contepomi.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s a different man as a coach than he was as a player. He’s become a lot more measured. The fire that he shows has been channelled internally,” Cheika explained.

“He’s got obviously great experience being with Leinster, coaching there and learning a lot from the great coaches that they’ve had there. He brings a lot of the things that I remember from way back when we went there originally.

“A lot of those attacking principles, a lot of detail around the preparation and we’re coaching a little bit different here where everyone’s taken a bit of a role in everything we’re doing.

“He’s very central in a lot of the communication that goes on at training. Obviously with the language situation we’re trying to work it so it’s as effective as possible. He’s really taken a lead in that.

“I’ve really enjoyed hanging with him in this capacity. I won’t say work because it’s not really work, hanging out with him in this capacity. It’s different to our relationship in that past and I’ve really enjoyed being involved with him.”

¡Mellizos e históricos! 🐆 Hoy están cumpliendo un año más de vida los hermanos Felipe y Manuel Contepomi, Puma #585 y #564, respectivamente. ¡Le deseamos un muy feliz cumpleaños a ambos y repasamos estas grandes jugadas! 🎉#PumasParaTodaLaVida pic.twitter.com/pctwuwOHBS — Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 20, 2022

Los Pumas have got off to a great start under their new coaching team.

Cheika and Contepomi will be pleased with how Argentina have performed so far in their short stint in charge, as Los Pumas won a test series against Scotland before winning one of two matches against Australia.

All five of Argentina’s games so far this year have been on home soil, although daunting back to back encounters with the All Blacks on New Zealand soil now awaits Cheika’s side.

Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in 2020, although New Zealand exacted revenge on Los Pumas with two one-sided victories in last year’s Rugby Championship.

New Zealand have come under plenty of criticism in recent times, although their win against South Africa in Johannesburg has silenced the critics for now, with the All Blacks are firm favourites to claim two wins against Argentina in the coming weeks.

