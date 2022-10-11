Michael Cheika to coach two national teams in two sports in coming weeks

Michael Cheika will have his hands full for the next six weeks as he juggles his responsibilities in two different head coach roles.

Cheika has found himself in a very unique situation, as he is currently the head coach of Argentina’s national rugby union team and Lebanon’s national rugby league team.

The Australian coach signed on to take charge of Lebanon at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup back in 2020, and agreed to honour his commitment when the tournament was pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, Cheika was appointed as Argentina’s head coach and will resume his responsibilities in that role next month as Los Pumas take on England, Wales and Scotland.

Michael Cheika will be a busy man.

Lebanon play their first game of the Rugby League World Cup this Sunday against New Zealand, while Argentina play their first match of the Autumn Nations Series on Sunday, November 6th.

While Lebanon’s last pool game takes place on October 30th, if they reach the quarter-finals they will likely be playing on Friday, November 4th, just two days before Argentina play England.

Cheika was speaking at the launch of the Rugby League World Cup in Manchester and admitted that he hadn’t looked that far ahead.

“At this stage, all those things are prioritised by games, so whichever game is first, goes first,” Cheika said.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t even looked at dates because one thing I’ve learned about World Cups is that you should not look forward, you should only look right in front of you.

“If you start thinking about what’s down the road, you’ll get caught out.”

A clash of fixtures is a real possibility.

A Rugby League World Cup quarter-final appearance for Lebanon certainly isn’t out of the question, as the Cedars reached the last eight in the last edition of the tournament in 2017.

Lebanon are in a pool with New Zealand, Ireland and Jamaica, and while the Kiwis will almost certainly top the pool, a second place finish would guarantee a quarter-final place for Cheika’s side.

While Cheika may have to coach two different international sides in two different sports on the same weekend, the fact that both games are taking place in England will make matters a little more straightforward for him.

