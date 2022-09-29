Max Deegan named to captain Emerging Ireland team against the Griquas

Max Deegan will captain Emerging Ireland when they take on the Griquas in the first game of the tour on Friday afternoon.

Deegan is one of three internationally capped players in Emerging Ireland’s squad, alongside Shane Daly and Robert Baloucoune, who start at full back and on the wing, respectively.

It is a very young team selection naturally, with the tour taking place as a way of introducing up and coming players to Ireland’s international set-up, with national team coaches Simon Easterby, Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty all involved.

The team boasts five senior Ireland caps between them, although many of those involved have played for their country at underage level and will get the chance to wear the green jersey again in South Africa.

Some players will wear the green jersey for the first time.

Replacements Roman Salanoa, Michael McDonald and Antoine Frisch will have the chance to pull on the green jersey for the first time, having developed their rugby talents abroad.

Salanoa was born and raised in Hawaii, and represented the United States at U20 level, but has qualified for Ireland through residency since joining Leinster’s sub-academy back in 2017.

McDonald was born in Louth but moved to Australia as a child, and represented his adopted country at U20 level before signing on with Ulster ahead of this season.

Frisch was born and raised in France but qualifies through Ireland through his grandmother and has family members living in Tallaght.

The game kicks off at 12.45pm Irish time on Friday and can be streamed live on Irishrugby.ie.

Emerging Ireland team to face the Griquas.

15. Shane Daly (Munster)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster)

13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster)

11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Munster)

2. Tom Stewart (Ulster)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

5. Tom Ahern (Munster)

6. David McCann (Ulster)

7. Scott Penny (Leinster)

8. Max Deegan (Leinster) Captain

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster)

17. Michael Milne (Leinster)

18. Roman Salanoa (Munster)

19. Brian Deeny (Leinster)

20. John Hodnett (Munster)

21. Michael McDonald (Ulster)

22. Jake Flannery (Ulster)

23. Antoine Frisch (Munster)

