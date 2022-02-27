Matt Williams tells World Rugby to ‘hang their heads in shame’ after 13-man Italy fiasco

Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams has tore into rugby’s rule makers after Italy were unfairly reduced to 13 men against Ireland.

Italy were forced to play the majority of their Six Nations encounter against Ireland with 13 men, after replacement hooker Hame Faiva was shown a red card after 18 minutes, which resulted in the game going to uncontested scrums.

Under the current rules, the team which is responsible for uncontested scrums must lose one player. The rule is in place to stop cynical behaviour, as teams may be tempted to fake an injury in the front row to force the game to uncontested scrums.

However, Italy had no choice but to go to uncontested scrums, as their starting hooker was legitimately injured early on in the match, while replacement hooker Faiva was unavailable after being shown a red card for a high tackle.

Williams was speaking on Virgin Media during the half time break and lambasted World Rugby for the rule which can unintentionally punish a team which has no cynical intentions.

Matt Williams on the ‘outrageous’ rule.

“The guy has got a broken arm and then there’s a red card. This is the problem with the red card. You would go 100 years and a country would have one or two red cards in international rugby,” Williams started.

“It used to be for heinous acts of foul play; punching, kicking, things like that… Now you’re getting red cards regularly because they’re trying to protect the players, and I understand that and I’m not arguing against that.

“But the trial in Super Rugby is that if there’s a red card, it’s a 20 minute sin bin situation. In other words that player can get replaced in 20 minutes.

“This is where the laws are mad and World Rugby needs to hang their heads in shame because here is a situation where because of a serious injury and an interpretation under the new red card laws they’ve penalised two men. It’s outrageous.”

"There's something wrong if we've to bring out a matrix to explain to people what's going on!" "World Rugby needs to hang their head in shame and our legislators need to hang their head in shame!" Half-time chat on why Italy were reduced to 13 men.

Very few will have come away from the game feeling pleased.

Although Ireland got what they wanted; a bonus point win and a significantly healthier points difference, Andy Farrell won’t be particularly pleased with how his side performed.

The men in green started very well but the red card and resultant confusion over how many Italian players should be on the pitch disrupted Ireland’s flow, despite being gifted a two-man advantage.

Italy obviously won’t be happy as they suffered a heavy defeat in unjust circumstances, while supporters will also feel dissatisfied as the game was effectively ended as a contest just 18 minutes in.

On a more positive note, Michael Lowry has plenty of reasons to be positive, after he scored two tries on his international debut.

