Matt Williams slams Ireland’s selection policy ahead of 2023 Rugby World Cup

Former Scotland and Leinster head coach Matt Williams believes Ireland’s Rugby World Cup hopes could be doomed if they don’t give enough players game time.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s has made a number of changes for Sunday’s Six Nations encounter with Italy, as Michael Lowry will win his first cap, while Joey Carbery has been retained at fly-half ahead of Johnny Sexton.

Many of the regular first-choice players have been retained however, such as Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, who start in the front row against the Azzurri.

Williams was writing in his column for The Irish Times and took on the persona of a pilot of “IRFU Airlines” to point out perceived flaws in Ireland’s preparation for next year’s World Cup.

Matt Williams on Ireland’s World Cup preparations.

“Finlay Bealham has done exceptionally well from the bench, but since 2016 his only starts as a tighthead have been against Canada, Japan and the USA,” Williams wrote.

“The next number three is Tom O’Toole, who has only two caps against Japan and the USA. Both of these tightheads desperately need game time against tier one teams or South Africa will eat them.

“Against France, Joey Carbery was brave. But how can anyone expect him to replace the GOAT, Johnny Sexton? Poor Joey’s only other starts against tier one nations have been against Australia in 2017 and Argentina last November.

“Joey needs far more starts against big teams. As does Jack Carty if he is to be Joey’s backup. Remember New Zealand 2011? The Kiwis won the final with out-half number three.

“Who in God’s name is Hugo Keenan’s back up? Mike Lowry is an excellent young player but he has not even been capped. Zero game time! Ask yourself, what happens if Keenan is out?

“Making a few changes for the Italy match is a pittance. In the world rankings Italy are 14th. All of the key backup players need match time against tier one nations or our World Cup may be doomed.”

Depth in Andy Farrell’s squad.

It is true to say that Ireland lacks top-quality depth in some positions, especially among the props and at fly-half, in which there are clear first-choice players in Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter and Johnny Sexton.

Ireland have no shortage of international level players at centre, on the wing, or in the second row or back row, while several wingers, such as Mack Hansen and Andrew Conway, can also fill in at full back to support Keenan and Lowry if necessary.

Andy Farrell has opted to give Carbery another chance at number 10 against Italy, although it is more than likely that Sexton return to the starting team in bigger games against England and Scotland.

Furlong and Porter meanwhile have been selected to start again, despite the likes of Finlay Bealham and Dave Kilcoyne having played well for Ireland over the last few years.

