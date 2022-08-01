Matt Williams slams ‘shameful’ treatment of Ian Foster by New Zealand rugby public

Matt Williams has slammed New Zealand’s rugby media and public for the “shameful” treatment All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has endured.

Foster and his coaching team have been widely criticised since the All Blacks’ test series defeat to Ireland, with many in New Zealand calling for the head coach to be relieved of his duties.

Although Foster has remained in place as head coach, assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar are no longer with the team, with Jason Ryan brought in to replace the former.

Former Leinster and Ulster head coach Matt Williams was writing in his column for The Irish Times and argued that criticism of Foster in his home country has gone far beyond what is warranted.

Matt Williams on criticism of Ian Foster.

“This week former New Zealand World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen harshly criticised New Zealand Rugby for its lack of public support for their team and its under-fire coach Ian Foster, who has suffered far more public criticism and humiliation than any coach should be forced to endure for a sporting defeat,” Williams wrote.

“Not for the first time, the reaction to defeat by the New Zealand media and their wider rugby community has exposed a deep flaw of character.

“The treatment of Foster by his own community has been nothing short of shameful. As a coach criticism comes with the badge but the personal vilification he has had to endure is simply not acceptable.”

🗞 UPDATE | Jason Ryan joins the All Blacks coaching team ahead of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship. John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have left the All Blacks coaching team. Thank you John and Brad for your massive contribution to the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/3CkWWaeT9n — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 24, 2022

Make or break games against the Springboks.

New Zealand kick off their Rugby Championship campaign with two daunting encounters with the Springboks on South African soil, in two games that could make or break Foster’s time as the All Blacks’s head coach.

Although Foster has been backed by New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson to lead the team in South Africa, he refused to say if the head coach would remain in his position if the games against the Springboks go badly.

An All Blacks head coach has never been sacked before, although several have stepped down, and Foster could be forced into a similar decision if New Zealand make it six losses from seven in two weeks’ time.

