Matt Williams tells all about shambolic Scotland set-up in the mid 2000s

Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams has revealed just how unprofessional the whole Scottish set-up was in the mid 2000s.

Williams had a torrid time in charge of the side who had won the 1999 Five Nations just five years previous, as Scotland won just three of their 17 test matches under the Australian coach in 2004 and 2005.

The former rugby coach was speaking on Virgin Media in a show about his career called Matt Williams: A Life In Rugby and shared a few alarming stories about the Scotland set up while he was in charge.

"We put the gym together and we look around, there's no weights. "They said 'we couldn't afford the weights, we'll buy them for you next year!'"

“The first session was in a weights room with Scotland. I was never a great trainer, I was never a strong person in regards to the team,” Williams explained.

“And I’m lifting more bench press than five of the Scotland backs. And I’m 44. And I’m thinking, ‘Wow I knew we were in trouble but I didn’t think things were that bad.'”

‘I can’t tell you how bad it was’

The relatively poor strength of several members of the Scotland team was partially explained in Williams’ next story, as he revealed that the team bought a weights room but didn’t have enough money to actually supply the weights.

“I can’t tell you how bad it was. There had no gyms. After about 45 committee meetings, they decided to buy the gym. But no one set the gym up,” Williams said.

“So Willie Anderson and all the staff, we go down there on a Sunday with a couple spanners to set up the gym together. We put the gym together. We’re looking around going we’ve got the gym, we’ve got the bars.

“Where are the weights? They said ‘we couldn’t afford the weights, we’ll buy them for you next year!’ No one believes this stuff! I said you’re kidding me, what’s a gym without weights? It was amateur hour.”

Williams didn’t last long as head coach of Scotland, leaving his post after less than a year and a half in the job.

