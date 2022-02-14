Matt Williams reckons Scotland need to ‘shut up’ until they achieve consistency

Matt Williams has advised Scotland to stay quiet until they consistently put in big performances, saying that the Scots are “making fools of themselves”.

Scotland were unable to back up their impressive victory against England in the second round of the Six Nations, as they suffered a narrow defeat to Wales in a tense match at the Principality Stadium.

Gregor Townsend’s side played well below their best in Cardiff, as influential fly-half Finn Russell in particular had an off day, with his late yellow card ultimately proving crucial.

Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams was speaking on Virgin Media and criticised the Scots’ after yet another disappointing loss.

Matt Williams on Scotland.

“I think the talk about it being their year was coming from the Scotland camp again. They’ve just got to shut up,” Williams said.

“Until they actually act out and live their talk they’ve got to shut up, because they’re making fools of themselves. They’ve done this about four years in a row; they win a couple of biggies and the next week they lose.

“Each time they come out and say, ‘We’re going to win, this is us, we’re a great side.’ They’re not doing themselves any favours in the rugby world.

“They’ve just got to stop the talk, tone it down and live it. That’s my opinion.”

“They just gotta shut up. Until they actually action out, and live their talk, they’ve got to shut up. They’ve been making fools of themselves.” Ian McKinley, Matt Williams and Rob Kearney on Scotland after defeat yesterday.#WALvSCO #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/gDLwI4CSwi — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 13, 2022

The Scots face France next time out.

Scotland have a massive challenge on their hands in their next Six Nations match, as they welcome table-toppers France to Murrayfield in a game that could make or break their championship.

Although France will be favourites, having disposed of Ireland at the weekend, Scotland will believe they can beat the French, having claimed unlikely victories against Les Bleus in their last two Six Nations encounters.

Townsend’s side will have to pick the pieces up after their below-par performance against Wales, although Scotland do tend to be a very difficult side to beat in Edinburgh.

France have avoided talk of a possible Grand Slam, but Fabien Galthie’s side will be well aware that their fate is in their own hands, as they look to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2010.

Read More About: matt williams, scotland rugby, Six Nations