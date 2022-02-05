Matt Williams questions Scotland’s ‘dodgy’ penalty try

Matt Williams has questioned whether Scotland should have been awarded a late penalty try in their narrow win against England.

Scotland retained their Calcutta Cup crown with a narrow 20-17 victory against England at Murrayfield, in the Scots’ first back-to-back victories against their old rivals since 1984.

England had looked like they were in control of the game after establishing a seven-point lead with less than 20 minutes remaining, but a penalty try and yellow card for Luke Cowan-Dickie proved to be a turning point.

Former Scotland head coach Williams was speaking on Virgin Media after the match and admitted that he isn’t convinced that his old side should have been awarded a penalty try.

Matt Williams on Scotland’s penalty try.

“Very, very dumb, dumb play from Cowan-Dickie. He could have caught the ball in my opinion. But he certainly looked like he didn’t know the laws of the game – that you’re not allowed to bat the ball forward or out,” Williams said.

“But it is a penalty and it’s regarded as foul play in rugby, as ridiculous as some people think that is. However, I’ve seen some dodgy penalty tries and that’s right up there.

“I’m not so certain that you could say a try was definitely going to be scored from that. Did the foul play definitely stop a try from being scored? I just don’t think that it fulfils those requirements.”

“Very very dumb play! “However, I’ve seen some dodgy penalty tries and that’s right up there.” Matt Williams on Luke Cowan-Dickie’s foul which gave Scotland a penalty try.#SCOvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/AGQ0VkKKLK — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 5, 2022

Gregor Townsend’s men march on in the Six Nations.

Scotland will relish their Calcutta Cup victory, but Gregor Townsend and co. will aiming to win more silverware in the coming weeks.

Stuart Hogg labelled Scotland’s current squad as the best he has ever played with, and everyone involved in the Scottish set-up will believe they can win the Six Nations for the first time, having last won the championship in 1999 when it was known as the Five Nations.

Next up for the Scots is a trip to Cardiff to face Wales, and while Scotland haven’t won at the Principality Stadium since 2002, they will be confident for next Saturday.

Wales looked bereft of ideas in attack and porous in defence at times against Ireland today, and should Wayne Pivac’s men play at a similar level next weekend, Scotland should make it two wins from two.

Read More About: england rugby, scotland rugby, Six Nations