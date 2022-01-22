Matt Williams believes ‘exceptionally poor’ opposition makes it hard to rate Leinster

Matt Williams believes that the level of opposition makes it difficult to rate how good Leinster are, but noted that Leo Cullen’s side were excellent all the same.

Leinster were far too good for Bath in their final pool game of the Heineken Champions Cup, as the beat the English club 64-7, to secure their place in the knock out stages of Europe’s top-flight competition.

Astonishingly, Leinster have scored 23 tries in their last two matches, as they annihilated an understrength Montpellier side 89-7 last week, while they put a struggling Bath outfit to the sword at the Recreation Grounds.

Former Leinster head coach Williams noted that while his former side did everything that was asked of them in their last two games, it is difficult to compare them to their fellow European heavyweights.

Matt Williams on Leinster’s dominance against Bath and Montpellier.

“I think it’s way too early, with the new way in which the competition is structured, to make any observations,” Williams said on Virgin Media.

“Because when you’re getting scores like that you’ve got to say that the opposition are exceptionally poor. But on the other hand, you’ve got to give Leinster a lot of praise for their accuracy, their ambition and how they created space.

“You look at the different types of tries, these weren’t mauls driving over, these were chips over the top, there were some scores in the last five centimetres of the ground, there were hookers making breaks, there were back rowers making breaks.

“Now again, the opposition was poor, but Leinster were excellent.”

Leo Cullen’s men will likely miss out on a home quarter-final.

Although Leinster have won their three Champions Cup fixtures this season by an average margin of almost 55 points, they will likely miss out on a home quarter-final, due to their cancelled game against Montpellier.

Montpellier were awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win against Leinster in the second round of the tournament, as the EPCR decided that the match wasn’t safe to go ahead, even though the Irish province had named a match-day squad for the game.

Leinster do sit in second place in Pool A as things stand, which would see them secure a home quarter-final should they make it past the round of 16, but Ulster and La Rochelle could overtake them with wins later on today.

Read More About: bath rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, leinster rugby