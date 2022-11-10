Matt Williams recalls Munster beating the daylights out of the Wallabies

Matt Williams has revealed that Wallabies players were shocked by the physicality of Munster sides back in the day.

Munster will hope for another memorable occasion against an international touring side tonight, as the province takes on South Africa A at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

The province has a proud history of beating international sides, as Munster defeated the All Blacks in 1978 and have claimed victories against the Wallabies on four occasions.

Even when Munster didn’t win they made sure to leave their mark, as former Scotland head coach Matt Williams revealed on the Virgin Media rugby podcast that the Wallabies side of 1996 were left shocked by their encounter in Limerick.

Matt Williams on Munster’s reputation in Australia.

“We used to say that Munster played a kicking game in those days. They kicked heads and balls,” Williams said.

“The Wallabies guys, you talk to them, they were shocked at what they used to get at Munster. You talk to these old guys, and especially when they know my connections with Ireland they talk to me.

“It must have been in ’96, they went down there and they got the absolute daylights [beaten out of them]. There’s two parts to this. It is a tremendous tradition at Munster, the way they rise against international teams.

“The Wallabies started that, ’67 was the first time an Irish province beat an international side. Munster beat the Wallabies down there.”

Australia got the last laugh in 1996.

Munster and Australia played twice in the 1990s, and both turned out to be very physical encounters albeit with very different results.

In 1992, Munster claimed a 22-19 victory at Musgrave Park in Cork, in a game which featured a mass brawl that resulted in red cards for Mick Galwey and Garrick Morgan of Australia.

Australia proved to be far too strong in 1996, as a Wallabies side which featured the likes of David Campese and Stephen Larkham won 55-19, although Munster certainly didn’t go down without a fight.

