Matt Williams argues that Irish rugby haven’t developed their coaches well

Matt Williams has argued that Irish rugby hasn’t developed coaches very well, and that the likes of Richie Murphy need to be kept in the system.

Ireland were crowned as Grand Slam champions in the U20s Six Nations on Sunday afternoon, as they brushed Scotland aside at Musgrave Park in Cork.

Home grown coach Richie Murphy first took charge of the U20s in 2021, having previously acted as an assistant coach for Leinster and the senior Ireland team, and has done a brilliant job with the underage group.

Former Scotland head coach Williams was speaking on Virgin Media and applauded Murphy for his good work, while also arguing that the IRFU haven’t done enough to develop their home grown coaches.

“We’ve talked about what Ireland have done really well, they haven’t developed their coaches well. Leo Cullen being the only indigenous head coach is not good for Irish rugby,” Williams argued.

“They need to keep people like Richie in the system but we also need to reward these guys. Look at Leo, look at how fantastic he’s been. We’ve got a lot of good guys like Ronan O’Gara obviously doing so well overseas.

“But someone like Richie… the only way you really learn how to be a coach is to coach. He’s only got a handful of head coaching games under his belt.

“He needs to keep going, stay in that U20s system but we also need to nurture those coaches and give them responsibilities. Andy Farrell’s doing a fantastic job, I’m not saying that Andy should be replaced or anything like that.

“But the next coach, when Andy says he’s finished, I really hope that’s an indigenous coach because we have to have examples to encourage people to go into it.”

The IRFU have been reliant on foreign coaches.

Of the five professional senior men’s team in the country; Ireland, Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht, only one of them have an Irish head coach, with Cullen in charge of the eastern province.

Foreign coaches such as Andy Farrell and Joe Schmidt have added plenty to Irish rugby in recent years, although there has been a lack of home grown talent in that area.

A number of Irish coaches have found success overseas, such as Ronan O’Gara and Mike Prendergast, both of whom were reluctant to pursue a career in coaching in Ireland after their playing days were over.

Irish rugby has prospered in recent years under foreign coaches, and many other countries have also looked abroad when appointing coaches, although there is an argument in saying that Ireland shouldn’t be reliant on overseas coaching talent.

