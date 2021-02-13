Matt Williams takes shot at England for ‘arrogance’ before Scotland loss

Share and Enjoy !

Matt Williams believes England’s belief that they were “unbeatable” is the reason why they lost their Six Nations opener against Scotland.

England were poor against the Scots at Twickenham Stadium, and looked largely under prepared for the intensity of international rugby.

While members of the England squad have held their hands up over their disappointing start to the Six Nations campaign, Williams, speaking on Virgin Media, believes arrogance was to blame for the loss.

“English teams at all sports, when they think they’re unbeatable,

they fail.” Matt Williams on England’s performance vs Scotland last week.#ENGvITA #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/c0uso0GPt6 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 13, 2021

“English teams at all sports, when they think they’re unbeatable, fail. The press then turn on them…

“The Saracens boys were not fit, they were overweight. I’m not trying to be rude, but they’re not ready for international rugby.

“This is the arrogance they sometimes bring, ‘we can get dropped to second division and we’ll still make The Lions’. They can’t do it, they got caught out.

“They’ve made a number of changes. They’re brought Jamie George back to the bench and they’ve probably told Vunipola ‘get out there playing and we’ll get you fit by playing’, but the players have to play,” Williams commented.

Response against Italy

Captain Owen Farrell came under a considerable amount of criticism during the week for an underpar performance but was backed by head coach Eddie Jones to continue to lead his country.

The English have shown more attacking flair against Italy than they did against Scotland but have still made a number of unforced errors at crucial times.

England score their second try of the game after some quick hands and a 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙥 from Watson 😍 👏#GuinnessSixNations #ENGvITA pic.twitter.com/UiHlMkjKT0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 13, 2021

While a Grand Slam is off the table for Eddie Jones’ men, England did come back to win the Six Nations last year after losing their opening fixture against France.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: england rugby, matt williams, Six Nations