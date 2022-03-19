Matt Williams in disbelief at Scotland’s ill-disciplined senior players

Matt Williams has expressed his exasperation at the senior Scotland players who were disciplined after breaking team protocols last weekend.

The BBC reported on Friday that Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were disciplined for visiting a bar after returning home to Edinburgh, following their win against Italy in Rome.

The SRU have not said exactly what punishment was doled out to each of the players, although four of the six will start against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, while Russell has been named on the bench.

Former Scotland head coach Matt Williams was speaking to Virgin Media about the break in protocol and was in disbelief over senior members of the squad defying their coaches’ wishes.

Matt Williams on the breach of protocol by Scotland’s senior players.

“It’s very hard to fathom. I saw that online and you’re just exasperated really. How can the leaders of the team, three Lions and the captain – senior players, break protocol?” Williams questioned.

“A simple protocol. Once we come back to the hotel, for a whole lot of reasons – Covid, alcohol – don’t go out. They just ignore what’s best for the team.

“Even in the amateur days we would have said, ‘Come on now, if we said we’re not going out, we’re not going out. We do it as a team.’

“It’s something Shane Horgan has pointed out on TV a number of times. The culture that inner leadership team provides has a direct impact on the field. If you look at Hogg and Russell, they’ve made big mistakes in big games this year.

“Especially Finn Russell has lacked energy in defence and determination. Then you’ve got people like Rory Darge busting his backside in his first game to defend and to sprint back and to make hard tackles.

“I can only just feel for Gregor Townsend and the Scottish rugby supporters. What is it these guys don’t get? What is it you don’t get about that?”

“How can the leaders break protocol and ignore what’s best? “Hogg and Russell have made big mistakes in big games this year. No wonder they’re inconsistent if this is their mindset.” Matt Williams and Alan Quinlan react to the news of Scotland players being disciplined pic.twitter.com/m400dQxCNM — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 18, 2022

The Scots are underdogs in Dublin.

Scotland wouldn’t have been favourites heading into their game against Ireland in Dublin anyway, although their troubles behind the scenes certainly won’t have helped.

It isn’t the first time disciplinary issues have been a problem in the Scotland camp, after Russell departed the squad prior to the 2020 Six Nations due to a disagreement with head coach Gregor Townsend.

The two men made up later that year, and Russell has been a crucial player for Scotland since then, although the talented fly-half has again found himself in trouble.

Blair Kinghorn will start at number 10 in Russell’s place, who has been dropped to the bench, in what will be arguably the biggest challenge of the Edinburgh man’s career.

Read More About: matt williams, scotland rugby